With COVID-19 cases continually climbing in Allegany County and neighboring counties, it’s good that citizens have had the chance to avail themselves of free, drive-thru testing, and that it’s relatively easy to do so.
As of Tuesday morning, statewide statistics showed 9,435 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Garrett County had reportedly tested 2,273 people by the same point. Allegany reported 220 cases to Garrett’s 27. Statewide, there were at least 74,260 confirmed cases and 834,408 people tested.
In neighboring Mineral County, West Virginia, there have been 68 cases to date, 10 of which were added between July 6 and 12 per Department of Health and Human Resources statistics.
Given that cases are still climbing in the area and that we both have parents with compromised health, my husband and I decided to take advantage of Allegany County’s free testing on Sunday afternoon at the county fairgrounds. We were just two of hundreds who turned out to receive a test that day.
Per the Food and Drug Administration, there are two types of diagnostic tests — molecular and antigen — available for COVID-19, along with an antibody test. Allegany County used throat swabs to collect samples for polymerase chain reaction testing, a diagnostic test that lets recipients know whether they’re actively infected by the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Antibody testing, a blood test that confirms a past infection, wasn’t available.
When the first of the two rounds of free testing at the fairgrounds was offered July 9, the Allegany County Health Department reported that 544 individuals were tested. On Sunday, 515 people reportedly got swabbed.
The high turnout was immediately apparent Sunday. My husband and I arrived for testing at the fairgrounds about 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled 1 p.m start time. We were immediately glad we did: Even though we’d arrived early, we were still at least 50 cars back from the front when we pulled in.
While we expected to wait a long while, we were pleasantly surprised. The line moved surprisingly quickly once testing commenced. From our starting point in line, I estimate it took us an hour exactly to get tested and leave. There were four lanes for folks to drive through, assembled under an awning that provided both patients and those performing the tests with protection from the elements.
At the front of each lane, staff tested patients through the car windows. Behind them, the next carload of patients would be triaged by each holding up their identification and phone number to the glass for staff to copy their information.
The good news is that if you’ve ever been swabbed for strep throat, this form of COVID-19 testing feels similar to that. Throat and nasal swabs are both identified by the FDA as the primary standard for taking samples for this sort of test, although some of them can use saliva to diagnose an active infection.
The woman who took our tests quipped to us that she liked doing this sort much better than the nasal option, as in her personal experience it was much less likely to draw unexpectedly strong reactions from patients. Indeed, we agreed on the ride home that while we both were a little taken aback by the brief tickle in the throat from the swab, it was preferable to having that same swab shoved up our noses, but even that would have been worth the brief discomfort for the peace of mind that comes with knowledge.
As of writing this, we are two days out from the day we were tested. We are both hopeful that we don’t receive a phone call from the health department in the next two days, as only patients who’ve tested positive will be called and notified. So in this case, no news would be good news.
Even if we are fortunate enough to not receive that call, that doesn’t mean we’ll be out of the woods for contracting COVID-19. We plan to get tested again as needed in the coming months, and are encouraged to know in this area it is both accessible and affordable to do so, and is as simple as spending some time waiting in the car on a Sunday afternoon.
