Local hospital better prepared for second COVID-19 wave

CUMBERLAND — The experience gained from working through COVID-19 will lead to better preparation for a second wave of the disease, local hospital officials said.
UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan was a featured speaker at a virtual meeting on Thursday.
The event, hosted by The Greater Cumberland Committee Executive Director Jennifer Walsh, was part of the organization’s 2020 Speaker Series.
It was held via Zoom, a video communications platform.
“As the second wave comes, we will be much quicker in reacting,” Ronan, a founding member of TGCC, said.
More than 1,000 people were tested for COVID-19, with about 100 positive cases, and many preoperative patients were negative for the disease.
Folks that tested positive for the virus ranged in age from 35 to 92, and the average age was 64.
Currently, three patients are in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit.
Precautions, including extensive COVID-19 screening of staff, patients and visitors, a strong supply of personal protective equipment and wearing of face masks for everyone, have become routine throughout the health system.
“The hospital is a safe place to be,” Ronan said. “The staff has been absolutely wonderful.”
UPMC Western Maryland is functioning at 83% of volume it had before the pandemic, Ronan said.
Services including telemedicine and video medical visits have been successful.
“It is clearly here to stay,” he said. “The virtual appointments are actually working well.”
Ronan touted the safety of remote working to prevent spread of the virus.
“You have to be proactive at all times,” he said of all work environments.
Local media has been instrumental in communicating the hospital’s latest news, and members of the public have been understanding, Ronan said.
“We’re all getting back to business,” he said. “The support has been absolutely endless throughout the community.”
The event also included guest speakers James Karstetter, UPMC Western Maryland's vice president and chief nursing officer and Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Rameet Thapa.
The hospital’s biggest asset is its staff, Karstetter said.
The past three months “have been very stressful,” but “all the efforts did work,” Thapa said.
The bulk of Allegany County’s COVID-19 cases originated at the Cumberland Healthcare Center, he said.
Thapa said more females than males in the county tested positive for the virus, and people who are overweight tend to have a more severe experience with the disease.
While there’s no vaccine for COVID-19, the antiviral drug Remdesivir will be available for appropriate candidates, he said.
As society tries to resume economic functions, people should be mindful that older adults remain vulnerable targets for the virus, Thapa said.
“The risk is always there,” he said.
