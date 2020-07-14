Maryland educators want virtual school start

ANNAPOLIS — As Maryland on Tuesday saw its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than a month, education officials called for the upcoming school year’s fall semester to be virtual.
The Maryland State Education Association, Baltimore Teachers Union and Maryland PTA sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan and State School Superintendent Karen Salmon that asked them to protect the health and safety of Maryland students, educators and families.
Representing more than 75,000 educators across the state, MSEA President and elementary school teacher Cheryl Bost said virtual learning is necessary to protect the safety of staff, students and families.
“We believe it is the right approach,” she said. “Caution now makes it more likely that we will be able to transition to a hybrid model after the year begins, and possibly a mostly in-person model later in the school year when it is safe.”
BTU President Diamonté Brown said educators prefer in-person teaching, but want to ensure safety of staff and students.
“It is more convenient to teach in person,” she said. “However, it is not right now the safest way.”
Brown also talked of the inequities among districts.
Many Baltimore City students must use public transportation to get to school, which puts them at added risk for COVID-19, she said.
MPTA representative Tonya Sweat said the organization stands with the state’s educators.
“These are not ordinary times,” she said. “We are now facing a new and unprecedented reality in which every child’s health and those whom they come in contact with are at risk.”
To ask parents to return their children to school under such circumstances is “reckless,” Sweat said.
“Especially in the face of overcrowded classrooms, insufficient health protocols and poor planning,” she said. “This is totally not acceptable.”
Although President Donald Trump has pushed for schools across the country to reopen, Hogan told NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday that Maryland education officials “are not going to be rushed into” sending students back to school.
Salmon has been meeting with local school jurisdictions and top health professionals to gather information, he said.
“We’re going to come up with a plan … probably going to be a hybrid that talks about how we’re going to provide the best education we can for our kids and do it in a safe way,” Hogan said.
