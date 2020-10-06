CUMBERLAND — “Three shot in struggle with mask slacker” was a headline in the San Francisco Chronicle more than 100 years ago after a drunken blacksmith refused to wear a face covering and used a sack of silver dollars to beat a health official, who in turn drew his revolver and opened fire.
The incident marks one of many as anti-mask protesters clashed with health officials to slow the spread of the 1918 influenza pandemic.
The disease killed roughly 675,000 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although many at the time believed wearing a mask symbolized their devotion to country, an "Anti-Mask League" was formed in 1919 in San Francisco.
“These were the outliers at the time,” said Greg Wood, a history professor at Frostburg State University. “The local jail in San Francisco was so crowded, it was standing room only because of violators of the mask ordinance.”
But why?
“They thought it was unconstitutional,” he said. “They said there was no science that validated mask use.”
More than a century later, President Donald Trump, who tweeted early Friday that he and his wife tested positive for the disease, ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
Mask transgressions have also happened locally.
Despite a state order and guidance from the county’s health department, Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education members David Bohn and Robert Farrell appeared without masks at a school board meeting last month.
Farrell wore a mask at a subsequent APCS meeting, but Bohn did not appear with anything that covered his mouth and nose.
The ACPS administration said employees, students and members of the public are asked to follow all applicable executive orders, as well as guidance from the CDC, and Maryland Department of Health with regards to social distancing and the use of masks.
Medical experts for months have said masks are a powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
Anyone that says a mask that covers the nose and mouth won’t help fight COVID-19 and other infections "is dead wrong,” David Nace, chief medical officer of UPMC Senior Communities, said last week.
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said face masks could be more effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 than a vaccine, Newsweek reported.
Speaking during a hearing of a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Redfield called masks "our best defense" against the virus.
A vaccine for the virus might not generate an immune response for 30% of people, yet anyone wearing a mask would have at least some level of protection, he said.
"These face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have," Redfield said.
"I will continue to appeal for all Americans, all individuals in our country, to embrace these face coverings ... if we did for 6, 8, 10, 12 weeks, we'd bring this pandemic under control ... we have clear scientific evidence they work,” Redfield said.
"I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine," he said. "Because the immunogenicity may be 70% and if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine's not going to protect me. This face mask will."
Public health initiatives including quarantining, social distancing, mask wearing and vaccine compliance, require people to think in terms of what’s best for the community, said Molly Hartzog.
She is an assistant professor at FSU’s English and foreign languages department, and also specializes in the rhetoric of science, technology and medicine.
“We see among our leadership, as many pro-Trump senators and representatives announce positive (COVID-19) test results, that there is a clear political motivation between those who follow public health guidelines and those who don’t,” Hartzog said via email.
“That’s not to say that all pro-Trump supporters refuse to follow the guidelines or that all liberals do follow the guidelines,” she said.
“I may not want to wear a mask or take a vaccine for personal reasons, but I do it anyway because of the risk I may pose to other people,” Hartzog said and talked of a rhetorical impasse that happens when the economy is valued more highly than public health.
“Personally, I don’t want to put myself or others at a life-or-death risk for an economy that has so clearly only best served those in the top 1%, including, at some point in the past, at least, the president himself,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.