McKinley, doctors discuss response

CUMBERLAND — U.S. Rep. David McKinley held a tele-town hall Friday with Dr. Clay Marsh and Dr. Steve Hoffman from West Virginia University and representatives from the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources to discuss COVID-19 preparedness and response.
“We’ve been on this since January and all through February,” McKinley said. “We were talking to health care providers and primarily things they were concerned with was shortage of supplies. There are going to be a lot more masks and personal protective equipment is going to be provided for hospitals all across this country,” said McKinley.
Marsh advised people to practice social distancing so hospital systems don’t become overwhelmed.
“This is a time that many people are really scared,” he said. “The problem with this virus is it spreads fairly readily and can spread from people before they have any symptoms. The rate of spread of the virus is fairly rapid as opposed to say, the flu, which can cause problems around the world.”
Marsh said if 75% of people in the state stay apart, the virus will spread slow enough that health providers can maintain function. If 90% separate, “then we defeat the virus,” he said.
“If we do this right, we can be the place that really sets the best-in-class beacon for the rest of the country to follow,” Marsh said. “I think West Virginia is really set up to do well with this virus because of our natural firewalls, our mountains, our streams, but it’s really up to each individual person right now to voluntarily separate and stop this virus.”
One caller asked why, since other countries have had success with larger amounts of testing and finding asymptomatic carriers, more tests haven’t been conducted in the United States.
“The combination of social, physical distancing and very broad testing has been the magic bullets for South Korea and Singapore, but I think the challenge that we’ve had is that as we tried to develop our own test for COVID-19 here in the United States, the initial test designed by the CDC didn’t work so well,” Marsh said. “Now we’ve got better testing, but the other challenge is our dependency for supply chain (from) China for our personal protective equipment, and Italy for some of these swabs that we use to acquire the samples.
“The right solution to transport these samples to do the genetic testing for COVID-19 are in very short supply. We are now short on some of the testing sticks and the solution to be able to acquire the samples,” he said. “The testing has been slow in the U.S., it’s getting better, but I agree with you, we’re nowhere close to where be need to be.”
Hoffman added that West Virginia University Medicine had opened five remote testing sites, with a return test time of two to six days. As well, WVU is hoping to develop its own test soon.
McKinley said part of the issue with tests as they currently stand, in his understanding, is that if the test is conducted too early a false result might be returned.
Another caller wondered if it is possible the virus could spread on interstate commerce.
Marsh advised to presume you may come into contact with it for the next few months and to stay consistent with hand washing.
Another asked about COVID-19 warning signs.
“The mostly likely thing you can watch in these disease patterns is sudden rise in temperature and flu-like symptoms,” said Marsh.
