Mineral commissioners adjust meeting dates

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County commissioners moved during a meeting last week to make some adjustments to future meeting and election dates.
The changes come as a result of Gov. Jim Justice’s move to reschedule the state’s primary election from May 12 to June 9 in light of the spread of COVID-19. The commission voted unanimously to move the date of the corresponding holiday meant to accommodate voting accordingly.
Because the new election date falls on the same day as a previously-scheduled commission meeting, the commissioners pushed back their first meeting for that month to June 15.
Also during the meeting, County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said there had been a delay in mailing out applications for absentee ballots, but that all Mineral County voters should expect to receive them soon.
The commission also:
• Approved a budget revision of $66,047 to reflect the increased carryover amount from the county’s coal severance budget.
• Approved a letter of engagement permitting an audit by the state auditor’s office.
The commission will meet again at 4:30 p.m. on April 28.
