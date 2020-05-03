Bear with me here. This will be a Google-as-you-go column as we take a look around the country to see what impacts the coronavirus has had on hunting and fishing.
In the event you are not aware that a virus is killing people around the world, let me know if there is extra space under that rock where you live and I will keep you company.
The virus, with the official name COVID-19, is spread pretty easily from one person to another. Thus, generally speaking, restrictions have been put in place in many states attempting to keep people, and the things they touch and breathe upon, away from one another as much as possible.
Washington was the first state to begin registering significant cases of the virus and the deaths that followed.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife postponed spring bear and turkey seasons as well as all recreational fishing until at least May 4. Mountain lion hunters were given a toll-free number to call daily to see if the cougar hunting season was open.
The Idaho Statesman (Boise) reports that hunting and fishing seasons remain open in the Gem State, but guides’ income has been hit hard by customers that have canceled trips. One steelhead fishing river was drawing attention because too many anglers were showing up and violating crowd and distance restrictions.
What else?
In North Carolina, people could still hunt and fish. Violating distance and crowd restrictions would bring the “full force of the law,” according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
Here is an interesting one.
In Oregon, hunting and fishing is available, but only for state residents. “Travel could spread the virus and put more of a burden on Oregon’s rural communities,” a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
From an article in the Hutchinson (Kansas) News, hunting and fishing is open, but participants were encouraged to be smart about it.
The Ohio Department of Health ordered that no more nonresident hunting and fishing licenses be sold. People who already have such licenses may hunt or fish, but only after being in quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state.
Let’s look a little closer to home.
The message on the website of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is pretty easy to understand. “DGIF has not canceled any hunting seasons or fishing opportunities. All access points are open.”
Because I began hunting in Virginia a couple years ago, I was particularly interested in that message.
In Pennsylvania, without publicity, the opening day of trout season came earlier, apparently as a way of providing angling recreation without crowding the stocked waters.
And in Best Virginia (West Virginia) the word from the Division of Natural Resources didn’t leave any room for personal interpretation.
“The spring gobbler season is still on and we can’t think of a better way to practice physical distancing than sitting alone in the woods with your back against a tree trying to call in an ole Tom. So, avoid the long lines at the grocery store. Fill your freezer with meat the old-fashioned way and enjoy a hunting adventure while you’re at it.”
WVDNR also called off the popular and often crowded Gold Rush week in late March and early April when only golden rainbow trout would have been stocked in select water. The event may yet take place, officials said.
Also, as a means of diminishing angler congestion, the agency stopped the daily announcements about waters that had been stocked with trout.
The message from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources was much more formal and, in my opinion, seemed to have some unspoken wiggle room, although it was quite firm that anglers were not to catch a fish and then return it to the water. Apparently, that eliminates trout fishing in delayed harvest areas such as the Casselman River.
Anyway, here is what Maryland says. “… reminds all anglers that under Governor Larry Hogan’s Stay at Home order, recreational fishing and boating are prohibited activities. Limited exceptions exist only for individuals who fish as a matter of sustenance. In all cases, catch-and-release fishing is strictly prohibited anywhere in Maryland.” So, if you plan to eat the fish you catch it seems that you may go fishing. That’s my interpretation.
A caveat to this column is that it is being written on April 17, so there will be a lag time until you read it. The unusual circumstances affecting our lives are dynamic. Thus, rules could change overnight.
I can report this for a fact. The Maryland spring gobbler season for junior hunters has indeed taken place and, based upon online photographs of smiling people age 16 or younger, was a success.
My take is that, unless you do not use your head, hunting and fishing is much more safer than attending a crowded church service.
