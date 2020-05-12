CUMBERLAND — Local high school seniors will have a chance to cross a stage and receive a diploma, but their graduation experience will be remarkably different from any Allegany County Public Schools ceremony in the past.
According to a letter and graduation instruction list from Interim Superintendent Jeff Blank, if conditions allow, seniors will receive their diploma the week of May 18 and bring it with them to a partly drive-thru ceremony.
Each student will be permitted one car from which they will exit with their diploma, walk to a designated area between Blank and each school’s principal, and have their photo taken.
“With the help of the maintenance department, we have designed a stage with glass partitions which will create appropriate barriers,” the letter states.
There will be no handshakes.
“No one else will be permitted to leave their vehicle,” the letter states. “Your family will be directed to move their car to the front area of the stage to observe and celebrate your graduation.”
After a group of five or fewer students completes the graduation walk, their vehicle will collect them and the next group will move forward.
Ceremonies will be held at:
• The Center for Career and Technical Education on May 21.
• Mountain Ridge High School on May 27.
• Allegany High School on May 27.
• Fort Hill High School on May 28.
Ceremonies are optional for graduates and will be livestreamed for people unable to attend.
“If conditions do not allow … a virtual video tribute will be available the night of each ceremony,” the letter states. “This video will include your principal’s welcome, every graduate's name and picture, and a message from those seniors chosen to give a message to their classmates.”
ACPS will premiere a video prior to each ceremony to recognize students that receive awards and scholarships.
“None of us imagined we would be facing a worldwide pandemic and the disruption it has caused to everyday life,” Blank said. “Despite the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, I promise every effort will be made to provide you with the formal recognition you deserve as a graduate of Allegany County Public Schools. Class of 2020, your experience has been interrupted, but the finish line is still in sight.”
In other ACPS news:
• Due to the COVID-19 state of emergency, the board is suspending the search for a new superintendent. More details will be made available at a later time.
• ACPS Chief Academic Officer Kim Kalbaugh at a virtual school board meeting Tuesday discussed responses to a Continuity of Learning survey, which indicated that roughly 90% of teachers are confident or extremely confident about using online education platforms. Of 966 parents asked to rate the online learning experience for their children, 36.9% said it’s effective, 36.1 said it’s somewhat effective, 11.5% said it’s not at all effective and 8.1% said it’s extremely effective.
• Three Allegany County Public School students were selected as 2020 recipients of the annual Student Salute Program scholarships. Hana Chitsaz, of Mountain Ridge High School, will receive a $5,000 one-year scholarship to be used for tuition to Frostburg State University for the 2020-2021 academic year. Kole Morgan, of Allegany High School, and Katherine Baker, of Mountain Ridge High School, will receive $500 scholarships to FSU for the upcoming year.
