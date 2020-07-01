KEYSER, W.Va. — Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mineral County since Monday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county's Department of Health reported 56 confirmed cases of the disease. Each day thus far this week, a new case has been confirmed.
No further information about the patients was made available.
There are currently five active cases of COVID-19 in Mineral County. Three people have died so far as a result of the disease.
Statewide, as of Wednesday afternoon there were at least 2,932 confirmed cases of the disease and 93 deaths.
Week 10 of Gov. Jim Justice's reopening plan got underway Wednesday. Under the newest phase, fairs, festivals and amusement parks may resume operations. Open-air outdoor concerts are permissible, as well. No mask order has been enacted in the state.
In neighboring Allegany County, health department officials reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
A male in his 20s, who has not required hospitalization, tested positive, officials said. Allegany County’s total cumulative cases is 205.
