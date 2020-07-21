Two school-age children among new Allegany County coronavirus cases

CUMBERLAND — Allegany County’s COVID-19 count rose to 233 on Monday, an increase of six since health officials last reported numbers Friday afternoon.
In a news release, the county health department said the new cases involve a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and two school-age children.
Garrett County
Garrett County’s count rose to 31 after five more cases involving county residents were reported over the weekend.
According to the county health department, five cases involved employees and staff at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, including a staff member in his 50s who was isolating at home; a staff member in her 50s who was isolating at home; a staff member in her 20s who was isolating at home and a female resident in her 70s who was isolating at the facility.
A female staff member in her 30s who is not a county resident was also isolating at home. That case is not added to the county total.
Additionally, a man in his 60s who was a close contact of someone who previously tested positive also acquired the disease.
County health officials also said 527 people were tested for the disease at a drive-thru clinic held Friday. Results of those tests are pending.
