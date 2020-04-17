CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the same day Mineral County confirmed its eighth case of the disease, Gov. Jim Justice issued two sweeping executive orders during a Friday morning press conference that he says are intended to address shortfalls in the state response to COVID-19.
The first order deems that residents and staff of nursing homes statewide be tested or retested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The second mandates that laboratories across the state provide "real-time electronic reports" of test results to the state Department of Health and Human Resources as well as county health departments.
The situation with the state's nursing homes, Justice said in announcing the order pertaining to them, is "not as good as it needs to be."
“It keeps coming back to me over and over and over with some level of discrepancies, and to (be) perfectly honest I’m sick and tired of listening to the discrepancies,” Justice said. “Just doing good stuff’s not good enough. There’s people that depend on us beyond belief and to be just as frank as I can be, some of those people are dying."
While most laboratories in the state are being expeditious in returning test results, Justice said before introducing the second order, some still are not moving quickly enough. That order is dated as effective from April 16.
Asked how the nursing home order will be executed and how many people are affected, Justice said the order is “real simple.”
The state has adequate testing capabilities, he said, and reiterated he wanted every single resident and staff member tested or re-tested so there will be “no doubt."
"Right now I'm concerned we’re missing something," Justice said, adding that he is “not upset or mad with anybody.”
“Let’s just be fair, and the fairness is really simple," Justice said. "We’ve had too many discrepancies to where it looked like, and it is like, we could be doing better.”
In Mineral County, health Administrator A.Jay Root told the Times-News by email that so far, they've had "excellent communication" with providers regarding test results, though he noted anything that expedites the process would be a welcome addition.
Root said there are "a total of 165 residents and roughly 260 staff in nursing homes at this time" in Mineral County, and no cases of the disease have been confirmed in that population. Asked whether any staff or residents had been tested for it prior to Justice's Friday order, Root said they are currently only reporting positive cases in the facilities.
Root didn't say whether the county has enough tests to accommodate Justice's order, stating that "This order is new to all of us," and that DHHR and the Bureau of Public Health are currently working on the requisite guidelines for it to be enacted.
As of Friday afternoon, Root said the county has received the results of 178 tests, eight of which returned positive, 169 negative and the results of another remain pending. Three patients have been released from isolation thus far.
