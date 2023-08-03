KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials are joining three other West Virginia counties in seeking permission to use all-terrain vehicles in the Dolly Sods Wilderness area to rescue ill or injured hikers.
The county commissioners voted unanimously last week to join Grant, Randolph and Tucker counties in sending letters supporting the request to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
The 17,371-acre Dolly Sods Wilderness is located in the Monongahela National Forest. Hikers and campers enjoy pristine wilderness but must traverse miles of remote paths, rock inclines and creek crossings to experience the area’s natural beauty.
The counties aren’t asking to widen trails or paths or to purchase additional ATVs, just for permission to use the vehicles owned by rescue companies or on loan from private owners.
Although Dolly Sods is not in Mineral County, Commissioner Roger Leatherman said the county’s first responders assist in rescues.
“The Grant County Commission approached us about it and they asked if we could write a letter in support,” said Leatherman. “Some of our rescue squads, like New Creek for one, and I don’t how many others, have been called up there. What they are running into, a lot of people at Dolly Sods are hiking and they get hurt and they have no way to get them out but to transport them out.”
Current law prohibits the use of ATVs in the federal wilderness area.
“You are not allowed to have ATVs to use and go up there,” said Leatherman. “What people don’t realize is that it’s gotten so bad on Dolly Sods that they have had to call the law up there to direct traffic. You heard that right, to direct traffic at Dolly Sods.”
Without ATV access, first responders have to carry out the injured, Commissioner Jerry Whisner said.
“I don’t know if you have been back in there before but it can be pretty treacherous,” said Leatherman. “Now they won’t be able to take ATVs everywhere, but it will get them closer. This is not to run on the ground all the time, only in an emergency case.”
