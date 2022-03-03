CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Garrett counties have been awarded a $75,000 federal grant to advance an outdoor recreation economy.
The federal Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded the funding to the Department of Commerce for Maryland's westernmost counties. The purpose of the grant is to "develop a recruitment and strategic plan to attract outdoor recreation and lifestyle manufacturing to locate, expand, and grow in Western Maryland," according to a news release.
In addition to the $75,000 from ARC, Allegany and Garrett counties and the Maryland Department of Commerce will each contribute $25,000.
"It's a $150,000 project," said Ashli Workman, Allegany County director of tourism. "Maryland was looking for a location that fostered outdoor manufacturing ... a place where there is access to natural resources and outdoor recreation."
Workman said Allegany County is taking the lead as the grantee but the project will be a "collaborative effort to ultimately attract the manufacturers."
The project comes on the heels of Maryland’s Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission report, which was released in December 2019. The commission was tasked by Gov. Larry Hogan to develop innovative strategies to market Maryland’s unique outdoor and heritage recreation brand and recommend initiatives to grow and attract new companies. Recommendations included the formation of the state’s newly appointed Office of Outdoor Recreation as well as addressing the need for a recruitment plan to attract manufacturers, such as kayak, boat, bicycle and all-terrain vehicle companies.
The $150,000 will be used to hire a consulting team to produce a strategic business attraction plan, compatibility matrix and pitch packet designed to attract the businesses.
Jeff Barclay, director of economic development for Allegany County, said he hopes to see the work completed and the reports submitted by the fall.
"We are looking forward to the results and going after some companies that fit the criteria," said Barclay. "If we can get the (Potomac River park) project off the ground, the trail projects and rock climbing activity started ... it bodes well for manufacturers of that type of equipment to locate nearby."
Allegany and Garrett counties are considered gateway communities, home to over 148,000 acres of public land, 31% of the entire state’s owned acreage. With over 500 miles of developed trail systems, one national park, three state forests and 11 state parks, Western Maryland has the ability to leverage economic and community development through its growing outdoor economy and access to natural resources.
“Maryland’s outdoor recreation sector generates $14 billion in spending each year, supporting 109,000 jobs throughout the state,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Receiving this ARC grant will enhance our efforts to grow this industry and attract additional recreation and lifestyle businesses, as well as visitors, to Western Maryland. We believe this project has great potential to create new jobs for residents throughout the region.”
