CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials agreed Thursday to reduce the income tax rate, marking the first reduction in the tax since 1998.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to reduce the rate, sometime referred to as the piggyback tax, from 3.05% to 3.03%. The two-tenths of a percent reduction represents a $200,000 loss of revenue for the county but helps working families retain more of their earnings.
"I think this is tremendous," said Jake Shade, commission president.
Shade had called for a reduction to 3.00%, but Commissioner Dave Caporale opposed a cut of that level. Along with Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr., the three officials reached a compromise rate of 3.03%.
The reduction was made possible by a projected budget surplus for fiscal 2023.
"It's a lot easier when you have a $4.2 million surplus to work with," said Shade. "I thank all of our staff and everyone for their hard work in helping to make this happen."
The county is currently in the midst of finalizing a budget for fiscal 2023. Shade said the county has been able to meet all of the budget requests of the outside agencies while preserving a surplus.
"We still have money left over and I think some of that needs to go back to the residents," said Shade. "It's my hope that whoever is here next year will take the next step and get (the income tax) down to 3.00%."
Shade will be leaving his seat as a commissioner at the end of the year. He is currently running for the State Senate seat held by Sen. George Edwards, who is retiring.
In other news from the meeting, county officials have agreed to extend a one-year contract to BBUM Promotions to operate auto racing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
"We've had conversation with the promoters, which is two families, the Marker family and the Ultis family," said Adam Patterson, director of public works. "They are happy with how the agreement is written, and they have plans to work on the race track very soon."
Patterson said the contract is for one-year, but includes options for two additional one-year extensions.
Dirt track racing had been operated by The Greater Cumberland Raceway group for the last several years. However, group representative Todd Brode informed county officials in February that he will not return for 2022, which would have been the final year of a three-year contract awarded in 2020.
BBUM representatives hope to begin racing by fall.
Patterson said the new promoters understand they have a lot of work to do to get the dirt track into racing condition.
"They have a lot of work to do on the race track, and they are aware of that. But they are trying get some races in this calendar year," he said. "They are excited and look forward to getting started."
