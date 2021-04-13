CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners announced last week that $372,000 in COVID-19 relief funding will soon be available to eligible businesses who wish to apply for a portion of money.
Commissioners voted to sign an agreement with the Maryland Department of Commerce to accept the funding.
Of the total, $251,598 will be distributed to restaurants and caterers, $114,363 will go to lodging and accommodations businesses and $5,718 to online sales and telework entities.
“So far we have allocated over $2.5 million to local businesses in a combination of CARES Act and state money,” said Jake Shade, commission president. “This is additional money. The state continues to step up and give us money that we turn around and put back in the pockets of businesses as fast as we can.”
Jason Bennett, county administrator, said area businesses should be able to begin applying for a grant on the county website, gov.allconet.org, by May 1.
“They send us the money and then it is a competitive process,” said Bennett. “Hopefully we can turn it around quickly and get the money into the businesses as soon as possible.”
In other news from the meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to officially appoint Bennett as county administrator. Bennett has been serving as the interim administrator since Brandon Butler stepped down in May 2020.
Bennett had been the chief financial officer prior to moving into the interim administrator’s position. He began working for Allegany County in 2003 as a staff accountant. In 2005, he became chief accountant before becoming the director of finance in 2011.
“He has nearly 20 years of experience in Allegany County government,” said Shade. “Most recently he was director of finance. He holds a CPA. He has been one of our key figures here at the county for many years.
“He is someone I know has Allegany County government’s best interests at heart. I can’t think of someone more deserving, and more professional to serve as the administrator on a permanent basis. For now Jason will continue doing both jobs. he will be director of finance and the administrator, which will save the county money.”
Commissioners Creade Brodie Jr. and Dave Caporale also had words of praise for Bennett service to the county.
Bennett said, “I thank the commissioners for this opportunity. It has been an honor and I’m proud and grateful to be a part of it.”
