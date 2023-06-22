CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a $495,000 contract for construction of a Miner Memorial in Frostburg.
The contract was awarded to Lashley Construction of Frostburg who will build the memorial which will honor more than 700 miners who lost their lives in the region’s coal mines from 1838 to 2007.
“Good news tonight,” said Dan DeWitt, county engineer. “I’m pleased to report on a good project here that has been with us for a long time.”
DeWitt introduced Ellen Arnone of the Miner Memorial Committee. Arnone said the genesis of the idea for a memorial came in 2009 with her late husband Enordo “Moose” Arnone and Ray Walker, former clerk for the Allegany County Circuit Court.
“My husband Moose had this big idea to commission a statue of a coal miner,” said Ellen Arnone. “With Ray Walker on board, the two found a sculpture artist Allen Cotrill in Zanesville, Ohio.”
The statue, which will be the center piece of the memorial, has been constructed. It features a miner with a lunch pail by his side, reading a book with the use of his head lamp.
Arnone thanked Allegany County and many who helped, including fellow committee members Bucky Schriver, Polla Horn and Barb Armstrong.
“They took this simple statue thing to greater heights,” she said. “We believe our unique project, and it is unique to the United States, will educate visitors and honor our heritage and promote tourism. We are so thankful for this day.”
Lashley Construction was selected from among three companies who bid on the project. With the approval, construction of the project is expected to get underway this year.
Contributions for the project came from the Foundation for Frostburg, Maryland Bond Program, Rocky Gap Casino Electronic Gaming Funds, Allegany County government, the city of Frostburg, and Maryland Program Open Space.
“I’m very anxious to see this proceed,” said Dave Caporale, commission president.
Commissioner William Atkinson said, “Both of my grandfathers on both sides died in the coal mines. This is before I ever knew them. I’m glad to see the project.”
Plans for the memorial were developed by Bennett, Brewer and Associates and a rendering of the site was done by A.C. Armstrong Design. Each miner’s name is engraved on the plaque with their name, age, hometown, number of dependents, date of death and mine where they died.
“I’m really ready to get that first shovel of dirt turned,” said Barb Armstrong, prior to the meeting. “It’s been a long time because the project kept getting bigger and bigger. We found that we really didn’t have anything like this that promotes and tells our mining history.”
The memorial will overlook the switchbacks at the Great Allegheny Passage trailhead adjacent to the Frostburg Train Depot. “So you have people on the scenic train, people traveling on the road, and people on the trail biking or hiking and it will be right in the center of that. So it’s a really nice location,” said Armstrong.
Although a lot of research has been done, Armstrong said more stories of people who lost their lives in the mines could come forward. She said, additional space will be left on the plaque to add names if needed.
“In addition, even more people were seriously injured working in the mines,” said Armstrong. “We have a pavilion that is there and we will dedicate it to all of those people who worked the mines and whose lives were impacted.
“I think our coal mining legacy here that built our community has been somewhat lost and forgotten. To bring that forth again and make sure that it isn’t lost down the road is important. Our ancestors really built who we are today.”
