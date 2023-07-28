CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials voted Thursday to approve funding for installation of internet infrastructure in six outlying areas.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted to commit $1 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for the projects.
Nathan Price, senior project manager, gave an update on the projects at the board meeting.
“These initiatives will have a positive and transformative effect on the lives of the residents and businesses while fostering economic growth and development,” he said.
The vendors, areas and grant totals approved include:
• Breezeline, McKenzie Tower Road, $130,497
• Broxel Broadband, Route 36 corridor, $208,500
• Conxx/Allconet, Educational Broadband Services, $204,318
• Conxx, Cresap Mill Road, $201,832
• Breezeline, Hinkle Road, $130,485
• Fibercreek, Williams Road, $57,300
The announcement of the projects selected was greeted with enthusiasm from commissioners Dave Caporale, Creade Brodie Jr., and Bill Atkinson.
“It’s great news,” said Atkinson. “We will at least make some dents into getting those services to those underserved areas.”
The funding was made available locally through the Connect Allegany competitive grant program.
The projects were weighted with a point system based on established criteria. Points were given for the vendor’s ability to meet at least the minimum network speed, ability to offer low cost plans and their readiness and experience.
“A committee was assigned to assess and evaluate these projects which has resulted in the list,” said Price. “The goal is to increase broadband connectivity throughout the county and enhance current communication infrastructure. This program is seeing $933,000 go out into the community and that is not including a vendor match of $154,000.”
“It is basically to increase access and to replace some of the infrastructure and make infrastructure upgrades to create faster speeds,” said Jeff Barclay, economic development director, following the meeting.
Barclay said it helps make the building out of the systems economically viable for the vendors.
“What happens with a for-profit company to go out and serve those areas they can’t get the revenue they need from the customers to put the infrastructure in,” he said. “That is where this program helps grease the wheels on that so that it makes it possible to offer. The vendors can put in the infrastructure and they could also be the ISP provider.”
“It makes those places more attractive for people who are working from home,” said Price. “So you can market those areas for people who aren’t living here and say, ‘Hey we have state of the art broadband available now.’”
