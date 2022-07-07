CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to accept $707,000 in state grants to maintain prescribed addiction medication therapies for inmates.
Although Allegany County has provided some basic addiction therapies for qualifying individuals in recent years, the state of Maryland recently voted in the General Assembly to extend the level of care and range of medications. Therapies for opiate addicted inmates such as methadone, buprenorphine, subutex and vivitrol are now required to be offered.
In order to comply with state guidelines, Allegany County must now offer the therapies at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The funding was awarded to the county through Maryland's Opioid Operational Command Center with the total issued to two grants. A grant for $207,000 is in support of the Balancing Education, Enforcement, and Prosecutions with Treatment and Diversion for fiscal year 2023. A grant for $500,000 was to fund the Examination and Treatment Act for fiscal 2023 and 2024.
"The money is being channeled from the state of Maryland from the opioid settlement," said Capt. Dan Lasher, of the Detention Center.
Lasher gave details on the program at Thursday's meeting of the county commissioners at the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road.
"In 2019, Maryland passed a bill which said we had to do certain things by the end of this calendar year ... every county in the state," said Lasher. "So we have to provide three different antigen medication treatments to inmates who come in and were screened and who are opioid addicted."
Several years ago, according to Lasher, inmates came into the detention center and were weaned off narcotics. Methadone, for inmates with a prescription, was one of the first therapies instituted by detention center officials.
Lasher said the new level of care adds additional physicians who provide telemedicine appointments to inmates and dedicated nursing care to handle medication.
"We had coordinators and we had some physicians ... now we have additional physicians around the University of Maryland who are specialists," said Lasher. "This will add counsel people plus we've had counselors we've had for numerous years thanks to the Allegany County Health Department. What this money does is pay for the doctors and for the wages and salaries for the dedicated medication nurse. They screen these people and they decide which medication they are on."
Lasher said detention centers in Maryland and now "covering the short term, mid-term and long term types of treatments for people who are opioid dependent."
Some problems for addicts in the past, when released from jail, included taking heroin because it took awhile for them to get into a treatment program.
"So now you go right into a program and they are able to get into a clinic the next day," said Lasher. "It's about assessing people and they're needs. The reentry people set up a program when they get out and they follow them on the outside and make sure they are participating.
"So I'm happy we got the money to help with it. We have a model program in the state, so virtually every jurisdiction in the state has called and asked us to share our people. But it is because they work so well with the program."
