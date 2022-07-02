CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials recently announced the recipients of nearly $2 million in grant awards for 12 renovation projects planned by small business owners.
Officials announced in January the establishment of Invest Allegany, a $2 million grant program funded by coronavirus relief packages.
The idea behind the grants, according to a county-issued release, is to accelerate business community recovery and support the redevelopment of the downtown cores of Cumberland and Frostburg as well as main streets across Allegany County.
Awards ranged from $20,000 to $250,000 to go toward capital improvements of existing structures as well as qualifying capital goods totaling no more than 10% of the project cost. Business owners are required to contribute matching funds equal to the grant total.
Awards were given for the following locations in Cumberland that are being renovated for mixed-use facilities containing businesses and apartments. Those sites include the McMullen Building at 138 Baltimore St., $250,000; 107 Polk St., $44,200; 64 N. Centre St., $67,730; 134 N. Mechanic St., $98,250; the former Geatz’s Restaurant at 202 Paca St., $250,000; and JJ & Sons’ Pizza and Wings, 158 N. Centre St., $103,500.
Other projects in Cumberland include renovations for an outdoor garage bar at Fore Axes located behind 157 Baltimore St., $169,420, and a yoga studio and retreat for 206 N. Centre St., $160,800. In addition, funds totaling $250,000 were awarded for a mixed-use facility in the former M&T Bank Building, with plans for a restaurant/bar on the first floor and upper-story apartments.
Projects in Frostburg include renovations to the Au Petit Building on Main Street, $250,000, as well as the construction of 10 apartments in the former Hill Street School, $149,000.
“It’s about enhancing downtown livability,” said Adam Strott, county economic development specialist. “The whole idea is to really get people out and about in the downtown and on the main streets.”
A project in Lonaconing involves developing a mixed-use location at 42-48 Main St. to include business space and apartment units. It will receive $21,440.
Strott said the final agreements with the applicants have not been signed yet.
The funding represents more than $3.6 million in community revitalization, directly benefiting small local businesses, according to the release.
“Invest Allegany will prove to be a lasting success and will be a model for years to come,” said Jake Shade, county commission president. “We designed this program from scratch to spur investment in buildings that needed attention. I only wish we had more funding to assist with more of these great projects.
“Instead of telling building owners what to do, we relied on their expertise and will fund a broad array of projects. Every single one of them will improve an older building and expand our tax base.”
The county received more than 40 applications for the program. A review committee ranked each using criteria that focused on soundness of business plan, impact on local placemaking and potential for positive job creation and/or multifamily market-rate housing.
The commissioners have requested that the remaining $186,000 be used for a second round of funding for those that have already applied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.