CUMBERLAND — Officials say now is the best time ever for entrepreneurs and property owners to pursue business plans in the downtown district, as $3 million in grant and loan packages are available.
The latest round of funding for the downtown was approved Thursday when the Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted to award $365,000 to a variety of business and property improvement programs administered by the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
The county’s $365,000 contribution brings the CEDC’s Baltimore Street Comprehensive Investment Program to $950,000. In addition, Allegany County announced in late January the creation of Invest Allegany, a program that will make $2 million in grant and loan money available for commercial capital projects in business districts in the county.
“Anyone interested in a building downtown, now is the time to do it,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “This gives people the opportunity to take a good look. This is a real renaissance for the city of Cumberland and the downtown business community.”
Of the county’s $365,000 contribution, $200,000 is for the CEDC’s Downtown Facade Improvement Fund, $150,000 is for Downtown Residential Development Grants and $15,000 is for the Business Attraction Grant Program.
“This is the most money that has been available to complement private investment as long as I’ve been involved in local government,” said Matt Miller, executive director of the CEDC.
The $3 million comes at a time as a $10 million renovation of the downtown mall is expected to get underway in the next 12 months. The renovation will include replacing underground utility lines. adding high-speed broadband, reinstalling Baltimore Street through the mall and creating a new streetscape.
“With the renovation of Baltimore Street and the money we are putting into that, (these grant programs) give the building owners an opportunity to upgrade their buildings at the same time so the timing of this is absolutely perfect and it works very well together,” said Morriss. “So, while we are doing the rebuild of Baltimore Street they can also be doing the work on their buildings at the same time.”
Among the grant and loan programs offered by the county and CEDC, funding is now available for facade improvements, utility and fire suppression, engineering and technical design, renovation work and housing and upper story development. Some funding requires a matching contribution from property owners.
“The purpose is not only to complement the Baltimore Street access project but provide an opportunity for construction within the downtown buildings during the project itself,” said Miller. “We are investing, so why not take the time to put some investment into the properties along the thoroughfare and we will have a grand opening of an entirely new Baltimore Street. That is the spirit behind it.”
County Commission President Jake Shade said, “I think this has become an innovative way of doing (investment) and I think it will be very well received. It has already received a ton of interest.”
For more information on the Invest Allegany program, visit gov.allconet.org or phone 301-777-2526. For information on the grant programs at the CEDC, visit ChooseCumberland.org or phone 301-722-4173.
