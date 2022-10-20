CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials voted unanimously Thursday to approve a $70,000 grant to the Canal Place River Park project.
Located on the Potomac River behind Canal Place, the proposed $20 million project includes constructing a moderate whitewater course, docks for canoes and kayaks, walking trails and a viewing area.
The $70,000 in funding will be for an engineering and cost study for the river park project, according to Jeff Barclay, county economic development director. The grant will be sourced through the county’s Revolving Building Fund.
“The critical path to move things forward is the engineering part,” said Barclay at Thursday’s meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
“We had a pot of funding with $250,000 coming from (county) tourism and the county has dedicated $100,000, with the city of Cumberland going to do $50,000 to arrive at the $400,000,” said Barclay. “Since there was $6 million for the project coming from Rep. (David) Trone’s office we need to get some answers before the end of the year. That is why we’ve agreed to advance to $70,000 so we can at least get the answer for Congressman Trone to push forward on that.”
Shade said, “It’s a very important project and the county is supportive of it. I think it will be transformational for the area.”
Commissioners Creade Brodie Jr. and Dave Caporale joined Shade in voting to approve the grant funding.
Also at the meeting, county officials presented a proclamation to retiring Sen. George C. Edwards who has spent 50 years in political office since first being elected to the Grantsville Town Council in 1972.
Shade said, “We hereby recognize Sen. Edwards for his many achievements and to extend our appreciation for his service to Allegany County.”
Edwards said, “I really appreciated it and I’ve enjoyed getting some things done for Mountain Maryland. I hope to keep in touch and keep fighting for Mountain Maryland.”
Shade added, “Thanks to Sen. Edwards ... Allegany High School wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the senator. I can’t think of anyone who has done more for our region than you.”
Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. said, “I consider you my mentor and I hope that continues. Rocky Gap was dead in the water without you. You are one of the very few that I trust in government. I hope we can stay in touch and keep this going.”
Shade gave a gift to Trone consisting of rooms for two at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort. “I hope when you are done in January, senator, you can enjoy yourself and spend a weekend at Rocky Gap. You deserve it.”
