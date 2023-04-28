CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials have arrived at a balanced $112 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
The preliminary budget was discussed at last week’s meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
County Administrator Jason Bennett had disclosed April 13 that his staff was trying to close a $10.6 million budget shortfall for 2024. The county had a projected revenue of $102.3 million against expenditures of $112.9 million, resulting in the deficit.
Bennett called the budget shortfall a “perfect storm of things hitting us at once.” The biggest factors contributing to the deficit, according to Bennett, were mandated increases in education spending, emergency medical services and salaries as agencies across the board experience increases in the minimum wage.
Bennett explained how the gap was closed.
“We used two different sources from our fund balance,” he said. “One was unexpended fund balance that was in excess of what we are required in our fund balance. So, commissioners had flexibility on that. The other half of it we were able to take from the lottery income proceeds.”
In 2021, a winning $731 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold at the Coney Market in Lonaconing. The prize money generated $15 million in income tax for Allegany County for 2022. Bennett said some of the income taxes collected were used to fill the budget hole.
Also, for 2024, the county received several requests for increases in funding from agencies it funds. The Allegany County Library System has asked for an additional $250,000; Allegany College of Maryland, $250,000; Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, $110,000; and the Allegany County Health Department is seeking a $93,400 increase.
Bennett said the commissioners decided to reduce those requests to help fill the budget shortfall. “We cut the library and Allegany College’s request in half, but we were able to fund the rest of them at their requested amount,” he said.
During a presentation on the budget, Bennett touched on highlights for fiscal 2024.
He said the county’s largest source of revenue is income and real estate taxes, which represent 71% funding. For fiscal 2024, the income tax rate is estimated at 3.03% with the real property tax rate at $0.975 per $100 of assessed fair market value.
The state is requiring the county to increase its share of funding for 2024 to Allegany County Public Schools by $2.3 million. A large portion of the increase is due to the addition of pre-K in the schools, which was previously unfunded.
Adding pre-K has caused the enrollment numbers in the county to increase by roughly 200 students with 8,181 total students projected for 2024. Enrollment has increased each year since it was 7,955 in 2020.
Another steadily increasing cost for the county is emergency medical services provided by the various fire and rescue units throughout the county. Bennett said EMS costs has ballooned to $7 million.
He said the expense, which was zero less than a decade ago, has increased sharply due to a movement away for volunteer work in society and increased requirements for people to work in the field.
County officials expect to adopt a final 2024 budget by June 1.
