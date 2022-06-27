CUMBERLAND — Five candidates for the Allegany County Board of Commissioners participated in a forum Monday at Fort Hill High School.
Held in advance of the July 19 primary election, the event was sponsored by the Allegany County Republican Women's Club with Tonya Gomer serving as moderator.
The race for the three-member county commission is a partisan contest, with commissioners serving four-year terms. Candidates include six Republicans and one Democrat.
Three Republicans — Creade Brodie Jr., David Caporale and Jake Shade — now sit on the commission. Brodie and Caporale are seeking reelection and Shade is running for state Senate.
Other Republican candidates include Bill Atkinson, Jonathan Dayton, Todd Logsdon and David Robison. The field of six Republicans will be reduced to three as a result of the primary.
Anthony M. Joseph, the Democratic candidate, will automatically move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
All seven candidates were invited to Monday's event, according to Gomer. Candidates participating included Atkinson, Brodie, Caporale, Dayton and Logsdon.
Atkinson, retired from the Maryland Department of Planning, was asked what his message was to convince people to vote for him.
"I've been a leader in state of government for 30 years getting things done," he said. "I'm not afraid to make decisions. You need to look at what is in the best interest of the county as a whole and what can move us forward.
"We need high tech jobs in the area. Frostburg State University is opening an innovation lab where they are bringing in a lot of tech companies. We have Western Maryland Works that is doing a lot of training. I think we can work and expand on that. I think we can look at different industries that are interested in our outdoor recreation. We can attract industries that want to be near outdoor recreation and outdoor activities.
"You look at all the economic studies that have been done recently, they all tell us the same thing. We are not going to attract any large industry for the most part because we don't have the workforce and we don't have a high-medium household income. I think we need to do a better job of improving what we do with our local businesses and industry in order to grow within."
Brodie, who works for the LaVale Sanitary Commission, was asked if prisoners could be used to help clean up areas of the county.
"The county does have prisoner work crews," said Brodie. "The sheriff's department work services is out there every day. The take care of the trail and other areas. What really hurt us bad was when COVID hit and then the lockdown. We weren't allowed to use the prisoners at all anymore. We went from a work crew of having roughly 15 to 20 every day down to three county employees trying to do what the prisoners had done. Only recently did we get their release to go back to work."
Caporale, who served two years on the Cumberland City Council before being elected to the commission, was asked about infrastructure and efforts to rebuild three bridges on the city's West Side.
"I can't see any reason why construction on the Cumberland (Street) bridge has not taken place already," said Caporale. "There were discussions on the other two bridges (Fayette and Washington streets) having issues (for CSX) with height requirements for the two-tier train cars going through there, but it's been another four years gone by. So how serious are they about needing the extra (height) when they have not addressed the existing bridges.
"There was some back and forth years ago about who actually owned the bridges. At that time, the city did take ownership (of the Cumberland Street bridge) but after that the bridges were struck and (CSX) trains destroyed city property. The only answer I think maybe eventually is federal help from our federal delegation with whatever action needs to be taken. It has been slow moving and it's disappointing. But regarding the height requirements there is no reason that Cumberland Street (bridge) is not under construction at this time."
Dayton, who works for the Rural Maryland Health Association, asked why some public sports fields and school property are in worse shape than the prisons in the area.
"It is truly an issue of resources," said Dayton. "You look at the county population in the past 10 years and we lost about 6,800 individuals; that's 6,800 taxpayers. It's a significant amount of money. First we have to address how we can get more people to live in Allegany County to increase the resources. The next thing is to look at the allocation of what is going to the school board to make sure their priorities are straight on some of those things.
"When you look at the pool of money and the pool of the population ... when we lose population we loose representation and we lose dollars from the state and the federal government. Until that is addressed, a lot of the extra money for extra projects is not available to the county."
Logsdon, a teacher at Mountain Ridge High School, was asked if the county should add more Section 8 (low income) housing:
"We can't build any housing right now if we don't have land to do it on and we don't have room for it," said Logsdon. "One of things we deal with is blighted property. It needs to be cleaned up and turned into useful-resourceful land that can used. Anyone who is looking to buy a house in Allegany County right now, there is very little to choose from. At any time there is x number of houses for sale but 90% of them are either rentals or they are blighted or falling down. There is very little single family home construction. We need to make more of that available to people who are going to come and work and live here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.