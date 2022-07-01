CUMBERLAND — Five candidates for the Allegany County Board of Commissioners participated in a forum Wednesday at Allegany Community College.
The event was sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce with Juli McCoy, chamber executive director, serving as moderator.
The race for the three-member county commission is a partisan contest, with commissioners serving four-year terms. Candidates include six Republicans and one Democrat.
Three Republicans — Creade Brodie Jr., David Caporale and Jake Shade — now sit on the commission. Brodie and Caporale are seeking reelection and Shade is running for state Senate.
Other Republican candidates include Bill Atkinson, Jonathan Dayton, Todd Logsdon and David Robison. The field of six Republicans will be reduced to three as a result of the July 19 primary.
Anthony M. Joseph, the lone Democratic candidate, will automatically move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
Candidates participating in Wednesday's forum included Atkinson, Caporale, Dayton, Logsdon and Robison.
McCoy asked, "If elected what would be your key focus in regard to economic development?"
Atkinson said, "One of our areas of focus, of several I'll mention, you hear everyone up here talking about tourism and how it brings in people from the outside to spend money. Tourism is a three-prong stool. First, we're building these assets ... the trail, the train, the river park ... that is for us. That is for our citizens to use. That is an amenity that we have to sell as an economic tool.
"Secondly, it does bring in tourists and they do spend money while they're here. They spend money and leave. But, the third part of that stool we need to focus on is there is a whole lot of outdoor industry and recreational industry that will locate here because we have that outdoor recreation and those assets."
Dayton said tourism is one of his key focuses.
"It is really a mulit-pronged approach, but, I can't tell you the amount of people that I talk to who would live in this area if there is better housing and things to do and better broadband," he said. "So looking at how we can expand on new projects, whether it's the downtown (Potomac) river, how we can develop the old Verso site, I think it's key. The outdoor space in Allegany County is very special to a lot of individuals.
"I mention before public safety, I think that is a key start to economic development. It truly is that foundation. Also, bringing back that population in Allegany County that we lost. There truly is a huge issue there."
Caporale said, "This is something that is a one-time opportunity. I want to make sure we make a lasting impact on the county — whether it be strategic land acquisition, having infrastructure ready for businesses to move in ... incentives for businesses and housing to come into our area. Finishing some of the broadband we are looking at (and) possible incentives for tech and biotech and cybersecurity. Everything ties together. I hope what we have with the economic development fund, I hope it will make a lasting impact on Allegany County for years to come."
Logsdon said, "For a long time there has been sort of an understanding, or a belief, that if something's not exactly the right fit we kind of have an idea of what we want so the county will front the money to put up a building or we will be in talk with one particular company for something ... but if it is not exactly what we want then we kind of act disinterested. I think we need to be aware and understand that any viable business needs to be encouraged and worked with to be able to come in.
"We need to take some things that are liabilities on the county books ... some of these empty buildings and land we own and turn those into assets or, even better, into equity. There is no such thing as the wrong business, any business, as long as their product is legal and they are going to pay tax and employ people, it's the right business for Allegany County."
Robison said, "We have a lot of money invested in the Barton Industrial Park in that building that is sitting idol. It's a big burden to the county taxpayer right now. The economic development of Allegany County needs to do something with that building. It is probably a roughly $8 million investment sitting there. The (Cumberland) Chase property is another how many million dollar investment."
