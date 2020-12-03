CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners fired back at critics Thursday after viewing the latest round of letters and social media remarks claiming the commissioners are not doing enough to reduce the escalating level of COVID-19 infections.
The commissioners defended their efforts at Thursday’s meeting on the board at the county complex on Kelly Road.
“We are trying to help businesses keep going,” said Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. “Where is this is coming from? No one is putting their finger on nothing, yet for some reason, these people are under the illusion that this is only happening in Allegany County and it is only happening because of the county commissioners, which I think is absolutely ludicrous. None of us want this to happen. The constant attacks on us really galls me.”
Letters were read aloud from county residents Stephanie Getz, Tammy Fraley and Chris Hamilton.
“The local response to the spike has been disappointing to say the least,” Hamilton wrote. “Please do something to help us. Please take action sooner rather than later.”
Allegany County’s rate of infections stands at nearly five times the rate of the rest of the state. Local health officials reported 357 new infections on Wednesday after reporting 221 new cases on Monday. With a population of roughly 80,000, the county has 3,161 positive cases and 75 deaths to date.
Jake Shade, county commission president, read a letter he sent Wednesday to Gov. Larry Hogan in regard to COVID-19. State officials indicated recently the hope to begin distribution of a vaccine by mid-December.
“Decisions will be made imminently regarding the prioritization and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the State of Maryland. On behalf of the residents of Allegany County, I respectfully request that all frontline healthcare workers and correctional officers in Allegany County be included in the first round of vaccines distributed by the state,” Shade wrote.
“As you are aware, after being mostly spared from infections during the spring COVID-19 surge, we have not been so fortunate during these last weeks. As we begin the month of December, Allegany County remains the jurisdiction with the highest positivity rate in the state.
“Our testing capacity has dramatically improved with the addition of the free state testing site at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. With 48.2% of our residents tested, we have tested the highest percentage of people of all jurisdictions in Maryland. Our healthcare system is being strained by the surge of hospitalizations and Maryland correctional facilities in our county are being pressured to find staff to maintain operations. These situations can be resolved by giving priority to a region currently at the peak of this pandemic.”
Tammy Fraley, who is president of the Allegany County Board of Education, said she was writing her letter to the county as a citizen.
“It’s never popular to limit the freedom of the citizens of the county, but sitting back and letting this disease run its course is no longer acceptable,” she wrote.
Interim Allegany County Administrator Jason Bennett, who has children in the public school system, said, “Ms. Fraley challenged us, I’d like to challenge her. She is the president of the school board. The board needs to step up and do more with this virtual learning. There is definitely deficiencies in the program. It’s time they do more.”
The commissioners defended their actions on COVID by saying they have been proactive in their response, sometimes going above and beyond the state guidelines.
“I don’t know where this is coming from,” said Commissioner Dave Caporale, “to talk about shutting everything down and boarding up businesses ... that is what you’re talking about.”
Brodie added, “We went to bat to get a testing site at the fairgrounds. If you don’t feel safe out in the community then don’t go out. This is the United States. We have the freedom in this country to decide if we want to go out or not want to go out. I’m not going to sit here and try to take that away from anyone.”
