CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials voted Thursday to allocate $2.7 million in proceeds received from electronic gambling at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort to a myriad of nonprofits, fire and rescue companies, and scholarship programs.
The distribution of the revenue was approved by a unanimous vote of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting at the county office complex on Kelly Road.
Each year, Allegany County is awarded a percentage of the revenue generated from slot machines at the Rocky Gap Casino.
This year, Allegany County saw an an increase in the allotment from 3.75% to 5.5%.
The county had been receiving 3.75% of the gambling proceeds since the allocation was instituted in 2014. However, the Maryland General Assembly voted to increase the percentage to 5.5% to be in line with other Maryland counties that receive proceeds from gambling entities in their jurisdiction.
In addition to the increased percentage, Jason Bennett, county administrator, provided good news when he said the amount of gambling proceeds projected for fiscal 2024 is estimated to reach $3.9 million for Allegany County.
"It will be an increase of, we think, of approximately $1.2 million," said Bennett. "It is still an estimate right now, obviously. We will know more next year this time. But it’s a nice increase for us."
The allocation voted for on Thursday was for fiscal year 2023.
Several of the amounts awarded to entities were held at the same level as last year including amounts approved for opportunity scholarships at Allegany College of Maryland and Frostburg State University. ACM was awarded $360,000 while FSU will receive $200,000 for the scholarship programs.
Other awards included $792,000 to area municipalities and nonprofits for capital improvements projects approved by the Allegany County Local Development Council.
Allegany County Fire and Rescue companies was awarded $866,000.
The Allegany County Board of Education will receive $80,000 for capital projects.
A total of $50,000 will be made available to local law enforcement agencies for ballistic vests and taser guns. Allegany County Emergency Management Services will receive $250,000.
Bennett said a new entry for this fiscal year was an allocation for $100,000 for the establishment of a transit service which transport workers and visitors to the Rocky Gap Resort Casino from Canal Place downtown.
Allegany County's PAYGO fund, which is used to reduce future debt, was awarded $80,000.
