CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials said Thursday that estimated revenue from Rocky Gap Casino Resort gaming will be $2.7 million for fiscal year 2024.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, provided an update on the gaming proceeds at the regular bimonthly meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
Maryland law stipulates that Allegany County receive a percentage of the proceeds from electronic slot machine gaming at the casino each year. The percentage, which was 3.75%, was increased to 5.5% by the Maryland General Assembly beginning this coming fiscal year.
Bennett said the $2.7 million represented the increase in the percentage and was a “conservative estimation.”
The proceeds are utilized by the county to aid fire departments, municipalities and nonprofits and to offer scholarships to local colleges. The distribution schedule is developed by the Allegany County Local Development Council.
“The allocations for the Rocky Gap gaming proceeds is presented to (the board) every year for approval,” Bennett told commissioners. “This is from the LDC and that group met on April 26 and made a decision for the coming year, which is now before you for approval. I’m happy to report it looks pretty much like you’ve had in prior years.”
The allocation schedule stipulates that the initial $10,000 received goes to fire companies in the immediate vicinity of the Rocky Gap Casino and distributed quarterly based upon calls responded to at the casino and reported by the county’s Department of Emergency Services.
A total of 20% will be designated for capital projects approved by the LDC for municipalities and nonprofits.
The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation will receive 17% to be used as a scholarship program for Allegany County residents attending the school. The amount distributed is not to exceed $360,000 per fiscal year.
The Frostburg State University Foundation will receive 9.25% to be used as a scholarship program for Allegany County residents attending that school. The amount distributed is not to exceed $200,000 per fiscal year.
Allegany County will receive 4% to reduce the amount of future debt issues. The amount distributed is not to exceed $80,000 per fiscal year.
The Board of Education will receive 4% for capital projects that will be paid on a project-by-project basis. The amount distributed is not to exceed $80,000 per fiscal year.
Allegany County fire and rescue companies will receive 39.5% with the oversight of the Allegany County Fire and Rescue Board. The amount distributed is not to exceed the fiscal year 2017 amount of $865,939.
Local law enforcement agencies will receive 2.25% for the purchase of safety equipment with the total amount awarded not to exceed $50,000 per fiscal year.
Allegany County’s EMS program operation will receive 4% with that amount not to exceed $250,000.
Rocky Gap Casino Resort will receive $100,000 to be utilized for a transit service between Rocky Gap Casino Resort and Canal Place in Cumberland.
The allocation schedule was unanimously approved by Commissioners Dave Caporale, Creade Brodie Jr., and William Atkinson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.