CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public School System announced that students in the graduating Class of 2020 have been accepted to 43 different colleges, universities and technical schools across the country.
Of the 584 graduates, 209 of them have chosen to continue their studies locally at either Allegany College of Maryland or Frostburg State University. A total of 135 graduates were offered $4,514,713 in merit, athletic, academic and senatorial scholarships.
Additionally, one graduate was accepted to an Ivy League school. Bereketab Tessema of Mountain Ridge High School will attend Princeton University in the fall.
The list of colleges, universities and technical schools graduates of the Class of 2020 will be attending in the fall includes Allegany College of Maryland, Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Blue Ridge Technical School, Bryn Athyn College, California University of Pennsylvania, Coastal Carolina University, CUNY Baruch College, Fairmont State University, Frostburg State University, Garrett College, George Mason University, Hagerstown Community College, Hood College, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Maryland State Police Academy, Masaryk University, McDaniel College, Mount Aloysius College, Mount St. Mary’s University, Paul Mitchell The Temple in Frederick, Penn Foster College, Penn State University Altoona, Penn State University State College, Potomac State College, Princeton University, Saint Francis University, Shepard University, The Citadel Military College of South Carolina, University of Baltimore, University of Lynchburg, University of Maine, University of Maryland, University of Nevada Las Vegas, University of New Haven, University of Oregon, University of Pittsburgh, University of Virginia, USC Salkehatchie, Washington University of St. Louis, Waynesburg University, West Liberty University, West Virginia University and West Virginia Wesleyan.
