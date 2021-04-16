CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department is warning area residents to be aware of a COVID-19 vaccination phone scam in which the caller asks for a Social Security number.
A health department official said the agency routinely makes calls to schedule vaccination appointments, but never asks for Social Security numbers.
As of Friday, 20,791 Allegany County residents have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine against COVID-19 (29.5% of the population), with 13,314 of those individuals now fully vaccinated with their second dose (18.9 % of the population).
Additionally, 2,109 Allegany County residents have received the single dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine (3.0 %).
By comparison, the state reported that 36.7% of all Marylanders had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine, with 22.4% having had both doses and an additional 3.0% vaccinated with the single dose vaccine.
