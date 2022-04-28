CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Allegany County Board of Elections is seeking to hire around 80 election judges for the July 19 primary election.
Election judges work at polling locations throughout the county, checking in voters, providing instruction on the proper use of voting equipment and answering questions regarding the process. They are compensated for training and Election Day work.
Diane Loibel, county election administrator, said the amount of judges needed has increased for a variety of reasons, including a decision that forbade Allegany County from reducing its 36 polling sites.
"We planned on consolidating some of our polling places," Loibel said. "Our intent was to open 25 polling places instead of 36. Unfortunately, legislation was passed during the General Assembly (session) that required us to open as many polling places as we had for the 2018 general election."
Loibel said rescheduling the primary from June to July due to the redistricting process also impacted the ability to retain judges.
"We've lost many election judges for the primary because of the date change for the election," Loibel said. "As one of the judges told me the other day, their kids' baseball season will be finished by July, and they have a month before their kids start back with football/cheerleading in August. July becomes the prime month for vacation for election judges with kids in school."
Loibel said the coronavirus has also caused a reduction in judges. "Most of the judges have been doing it for over 10 years, but COVID played a big decision on whether they wanted to return during the pandemic," she said.
Loibel said approximately 340 election judges will be needed to work on Election Day and an additional 88 will be needed to cover early voting, with a preference given to those who are already scheduled to work Election Day.
A mandatory training class is required with classes running through June. Chief judges receive $225 for election day plus $25 for training. All other judges receive $175 plus $25 for training. Election judges are commissioned to serve in both the primary and general election.
Early voting for the primary will run from July 7-14. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting for the general election is from Oct. 27-Nov. 3 with the election on Nov. 8.
"People feel like being an election judge is a way to give back to the community that they live in. I've had some that have served over 50 years," Loibel said. "We can't have an election without them. They enjoy the social aspect of getting to see all their neighbors and the feeling of accomplishment for providing a fair and accessible election."
Those interested must registered to vote in Maryland, be able to work a long day and read, write and speak English.
"It is a 15-hour day," Loibel said. "We have considered splitting the shifts, but we would need twice the amount of election judges. Not to mention, if someone in the afternoon was a no show, then the morning shift would have to stay the rest of the day."
For more information or request an application to serve as an election judge, call 301-777-5931 or email elections@alleganygov.org
To apply online, use the following link: https://elections.maryland.gov/get_involved/election_judges_form.html.
