CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials announced Thursday a new program which will make $2 million in grant money available for commercial capital projects.
Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, made the announcement during the regular meeting of the board at the County Office Complex on Kelly Road.
Called "Invest Allegany," the program allows property owners in Cumberland, Frostburg, and all other municipalities in Allegany County to apply for the funding which is mainly for improvements to commercial buildings.
According to Shade, the funding allotments will range from $20,000 to $250,000. The initial funding must be matched by an equivalent amount from the business owner. However, the program follows a loan-to-grant model whereby, if the property owner meets all the requirements of the project, the loan is forgiven and the funding becomes a grant.
Shade hopes the program will help redevelop business districts in the county.
"What we have come up against is a lot of the buildings are so big, there is no way to rehab them unless there is government involvement," said Shade. "The private money is not there to make it possible. Therefore government has to step up so we can have more of these successes."
Shade gave an example of the Footer's Dye Works Building on Howard Street in Cumberland as an example of a successful redevelopment project that the government played a role in.
The county has been the beneficiary of roughly $13 million in federal assistance since the coronavirus pandemic began impacting businesses in 2020. "We have our stimulus money and we want to put it back out into the community for economic development purposes.
"This is for Cumberland and Frostburg as well as the municipalities: Lonaconing, Midland, Westernport and Luke. Really, it is for main streets across the county plus the downtown core."
No payment is required from the funding recipient for the first 12 months of the loan.
"It's a program that if you meet all the qualifications your loan will be forgiven and you can move forward," Shade added. "You do have to meet all the qualifications and they will be on the county website by next Friday. It is a really exciting program and I think this is the first time we've been able to do something like this."
For more details, including how to apply, visit the county's website, gov.allconet.org, beginning Feb. 4.
