CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Elections needs to hire 50 to 75 election judges for the upcoming primary and general elections.
"It's that time of year again, and we are in need of more judges," said Diane Loibel, Allegany County administrator of elections.
Those hired will work the county's 36 polling places, help verify voters and direct them in using voting equipment. Election judges receive compensation for their training and work.
Judges will work the 2022 gubernatorial primary on June 28 and Nov. 8 general election.
The elections board will host two meet and greet sessions next week.
"The sessions are designed to give the participants information about the responsibilities of being an election judge and a chance to interact with the voting equipment," Loibel said.
The sessions will be held Feb. 9 at 2 and 5:30 p.m. at the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road. They will last about an hour. Anyone interested in working on Election Day should contact the election office at 301-777-5931 to schedule a time to attend.
Those interested must be at least 16 and registered to vote in Maryland. Judges must be able to work a 15-hour day and read, write and speak English.
A mandatory training class will be held during the months of April and May. Chief judges receive $225 plus $25 for training. All other judges receive $175 plus $25 for training.
Those interested in becoming a judge can apply online with the Maryland State Board of Elections, www.elections.state.md.us, and search election judge application.
