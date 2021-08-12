CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve actions designed to ultimately lead to the construction of a river park in Cumberland in the coming years.
The proposed attraction, once complete, is expected to include docks for kayaks and canoes, a whitewater course, viewing area and walking trail on the North Branch of the Potomac River behind Canal Place.
Commissioners Jake Shade, Creade Brodie Jr. and Dave Caporale voted to move forward on the project with two actions. They voted to establish a working relationship with all the parties involved as well as voting to authorize payment of a quarter of the salary for William Atkinson, a local resident hired as the lead consultant on the project.
“It formalizes a working relationship between all these parties and shows we have a common goal to see the river walk project moving forward and keep the traction and get something going,” said Jason Bennett, county administrator, following the meeting. “This is just agreeing to all work together.”
The salary for Atkinson will be $60,000 with the county and city of Cumberland paying $15,000 each and the Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority paying $30,000. The agreement approves Atkinson’s salary for one year.
“It will allow Bill Atkinson to be the leader of the project and hopefully see it move forward in the next year,” said Shade after the meeting. “I’m very optimistic for the project. I think it will be another great draw for the area. I think it ties in well with the trails because it is additional outdoor recreation. It will be a boost for tourism because it will bring more people to the area, which is important.”
Officials say the addition of the river park would complement the Great Allegheny Passage and C&O Canal Towpath, which run adjacent to the river at the location.
The commissioners also voted to authorize a memorandum of understanding between the county, city of Cumberland, CPPDA, and Water and Land Solutions, LLC that allows the entities to cooperate to move the project forward. Water and Land Solutions will lead in securing environmental mitigation credits to help finance the project. In its completed state, the cost is likely to reach $30 million. The project is still in the planning and fundraising phase.
The project is likely to include partial removal of the industrial dam located at the site. In addition, a fish ladder would be installed to allow for the migration of native fish species.
“The project has great potential on the tourism and the recreation front,” said Bennett. “It can open up a whole new area there that hasn’t been seen since the flood control (system) was put in in the 1940s. It can be a great recreational draw for locals as well as people coming from all over.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.