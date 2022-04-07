CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials continue to debate a proposal by Commissioner Jake Shade to reduce the county's income tax rate.
A discussion on the rate, sometimes referred to as the piggyback tax, took place at Thursday's regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. Shade is proposing the income tax rate be reduced from 3.05% to 3.00%.
"There have been some questions on maybe it would affect state aid or, maybe with what the governor proposed, it would impact local revenues," said Shade. "Both of those won't be happening, so we can reduce this. It would be a $500,000 tax cut to the citizens. It would put money back into people's pockets. It's not just (for) property tax owners, but anyone that earns income in Allegany County."
Shade said the reduction would be the first by Allegany County in 24 years. The motivation for the reduction, according to Shade, is due to a county budget surplus this year of more than $4 million.
"We want to be cautious, and we want to make sure in the long term we can afford this," said Shade. "But, I just think, with a $4.2 million surplus ... I absolutely think some of this surplus should go back to our residents in the form of this tax cut."
Shade said the county has seen a $5.4 million increase in income tax revenue over the last three years.
"So we are collecting more without changing the rate. Part of that is minimum wage going up, and part of it is just more people are moving here, and they earn more," said Shade.
Commissioner Dave Caporale expressed concern about a potential loss of revenue.
"I want to reiterate caution," said Caporale. "I believe that last time we had a surplus like this with new revenue was around 2008. So that gives you an idea of often this happens. It's pretty rare."
Caporale said the future could bring a sharp change in revenue growth.
"Mortgage rates are rises; the housing market is starting to slow," said Caporale. "You could see assessments going down. That is a crunch in numbers there.
"We don't know the numbers necessarily as far as retirement income for the citizens in the state of Maryland, what that number is going to look like.
"In a regular budget year, we might have a deficit close to $1 million dollars. So if you are adding $500,000 to that, you are looking at potentially (the equivalent of) three dump trucks or half the State's Attorney's (Office) budget for expanding on. It could be 15% of the roads budget."
Caporale said many of the county's agencies are asking for increases in their budgets. He suggested there be a "compromise" in the cut, possibly reducing the rate from 3.05% to 3.04% instead of 3.00%.
"Let's see what we can do," said Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr, in a Times-News interview after the meeting. "I want to further review it. You have to make sure this ain't just a one time (thing), that we will have this (surplus), and then next year everything go the other way, and we have to reverse it."
Jason Bennett, county administrator, said there is roughly a $100,000 reduction in tax revenue for the county for each one tenth of a drop in the income tax rate.
Bennett said the matter would be further discussed in upcoming budget workshops. "If they come to an agreement on the rate, it can be drafted into a resolution and a vote held on it."
