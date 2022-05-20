CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services recently placed an emergency medical services chase car in service to improve response times and provide faster lifesaving services along state Route 51 in southeastern Allegany County.
The vehicle is staffed 24 hours a day and is the first of its kind for the county department.
“Chase 51 is an SUV that was purchased from Corriganville VFD during the acquisition of ambulance responsibilities in that area," Department of Emergency Services Director James Pyles said. "This unit has been integrated into our fleet and response system and is now stationed at PPG Road in the county building to assist District 16 and the surrounding citizens with staffing and EMS care.”
Pyles said that Chase 51 is an advanced life support unit staffed with a basic or advanced life support clinician who can respond to emergency calls in the areas of Mexico Farms and Oldtown south to the West Virginia line.
The unit has already assisted on several emergencies, including a cardiac arrest call that resulted in the survival of the patient.
Pyles said the new chase car is the latest expansion of county emergency medical services that includes full-time staffing with a paramedic and an emergency medical technician at the Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department and additional staffing at the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department that includes a full-time paramedic and an EMT.
Following the purchase of the Corriganville ambulance, the county DES also provides a full-time paramedic and EMT at the Corriganville station.
With county paid personnel now running 90% of all 911 calls, the Department of Emergency Services directs a staff of 190 people — the highest number of personnel employed in public safety in county history, Pyles said.
During the last three years, Pyles said the DES has reported improved response times and reduced call failures and instituted changes in emergency call billing to control the cost of increased emergency technician staff to the taxpayers of the county.
“ACDES is adapting to ever-changing demands and challenges that are impacting rural communities across the country," Pyles said. "Our sights are squarely set on delivering the best possible pre-hospital care to the citizens of Allegany County. We are getting to you faster now than ever before in the history of EMS in Allegany County and EMS has never been better in the history of Allegany County."
