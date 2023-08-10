CUMBERLAND — County officials are once again looking to develop the Cumberland Chase land along U.S. Route 220 after plans for a senior living complex at the site fell through.
Dave Caporale, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, and Jason Bennett, county administrator, gave an update on the property Wednesday morning during a State of the County presentation. The event was sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and held at Allegany College of Maryland.
Cumberland Chase, largely county-owned, is a 230-acre tract of land in Rawlings. After years of working to find a developer to establish housing at the site, Allegany County had announced in 2019 that an investment group agreed to build a senior living complex on a portion of the land, which would likely include moving the 101-bed Lions Center for Rehabilitation and Extended Care, currently located on Haystack Mountain, to the site.
A sale was announced in 2020 that the Lions Center was sold to the Barton Health Care investment group with plans to name the complex Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
“I know there was discussion at one time for potential for Lions Manor to move to the site, that sort of fell through,” said Caporale.
“It didn’t materialize,” said Bennett after the meeting. “It kind of fell apart. COVID was a part of that as well.”
County Economic Development Director Jeff Barclay, in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, said the investors ultimately didn’t apply for a state-required “certificate of need” to pursue construction of the senior living complex and ultimately discontinued discussion on the matter.
However, county officials said that there is renewed interest in the Cumberland Chase land by other developers. Barclay said investors from downstate and Pennsylvania have been inquiring.
Barclay said the interest is largely due to the surge of economic development activity taking place in the county.
“Because of other activities happening in the county and city of Cumberland there is renewed interest in doing development,” said Barclay. “When asked what are opportunities here, Cumberland Chase is an opportunity that we are presenting.
“Developers have been hearing the press that there is better things ahead,” he said. “They are looking for opportunities further west. They want to know how can we be a part of this opportunity and plant a flag in Allegany County with their company.”
Several investment projects with potential future growth are underway in the county, including the $16 million renovation of Cumberland’s downtown mall and the Sen. George Edwards Fund, which will infuse $50 million in state investment into economic development in the area over the next four years.
In addition, potential housing projects in Cumberland at the former Memorial Hospital tract as well as the former Allegany High School site on the city’s West Side show commitment for new housing stock. Also the expansion of high-speed broadband fiber through the county’s Connect Allegany $1.2 million grant program will expand internet service.
Barclay said remote work-from-home opportunities are growing along with employment offered by traditional corporations in the area such as Northrup Grumman and ABL.
“At this point, we are getting interest,” said Barclay. “We’ve put some investment into water and sewer (at Cumberland Chase) and we’d like to get some development occurring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.