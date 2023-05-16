CUMBERLAND — Allegany County State’s Attorney James F. Elliott made a request last week that four job positions be created to assist with processing of body cam footage obtained from law enforcement officers.
Elliott presented the request for the positions to the Allegany County Board of Commissioners during their regular bi-monthly meeting.
According to Elliott, officers will begin wearing the cameras this year and the personnel would be needed to organize and prepare the footage, which could be used in investigations and court proceedings. He is asking for three analysts and one supervisor for the work.
“As you know, we are required to institute body cams,” said Elliott. “They gave us a deadline of 2025. Annapolis said we must do this, but they didn’t consider all the other things that have to occur and we know that oftentimes that is the case in Annapolis.”
The supervisor will be an investigator in charge of digital forensics and evidence analysis. The three body camera analysts will perform duties related to the collection, administration, and technical support behind the footage.
“Having body cams I think will be great for our law enforcement officers,” said Elliott. “It will help them and help me secure (evidence) and help with the prosecution of the individuals who are perpetrating crimes in Allegany County.”
Elliott said the workload to process the footage will be immense. He gave an example of a recent shooting incident.
With a recent shooting in the Memorial Avenue area which was reported as an active shooter, Elliott said there were 18 uniformed patrol officers on the scene within minutes.
“It’s a testament to our law enforcement here. Many were on scene for multiple hours and that footage, it has to be reviewed and edited,” he said. “It takes hours upon hours to go through all that. That is why we need to hire individuals who can handle that task for us.”
Analysts will collect, review, redact and prepare footage to ensure that the privacy and safety of victims and innocent bystanders is appropriately maintained. They will also ensure all body-worn camera footage is properly cataloged and can be easily accessed and cross-referenced with case files.
“The reason I am here before you today is our body cams will start being rolled out and being turned on sometime this summer, and it could be as early as the end of July,” said Elliott.
Elliott said many of the needs surrounding implementation of body cams came without funding in place to cover the expenses.
Kristi Liller, Allegany County human resources director, said she hoped funding for the positions could potentially be approved through a grant. “What we are asking you for this evening is to approve the job positions request,” said Liller.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, said, “Commissioners, we don’t have a choice in this, per se. We are going to have to find the money. Grant funding should fill in most of the gaps. We may be able to utilize some of the opioid litigation money that is coming in. So we will explore how we can get this fully funded.”
The board of commissioners voted unanimously to approve the job positions.
