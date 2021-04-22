CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to file a complaint against CSX Transportation in regard to the closed Washington Street Bridge.
The bridge sustained strikes from CSX trains in 2017 and 2018, which resulted in the permanent closure of the structure to vehicular traffic.
The commissioners voted unanimously to permit county attorney Lee Beeman to file the complaint against CSX with the National Surface Transportation Board. Jake Shade, county commission president, spoke about the situation at Thursday’s regular county meeting.
“Today, the only path forward to opening this bridge is going through legal action,” said Shade.
According to Shade, the Washington Street bridge has been closed for nearly four years. Despite the city and county offering to pay to have a new bridge built at the site, he said CSX has repeatedly blocked any progress on the matter.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Shade. “In August 2017 a CSX train struck and destroyed the Washington Street bridge and to this day, three-and-a-half years later, CSX Transportation has not fixed the bridge. Solutions supported by Senators (Ben) Cardin, (Chris) Van Hollen and Congressman (David) Trone, requested by local officials, have been met with opposition.
“This compromise would allow for the bridge to be replaced at current height with Allegany County and the city of Cumberland paying the entire cost. Not only have they refused to repair or replace the bridge they are actively opposing and blocking local government from fixing the problem.”
Shade said CSX continues to operate on the tracks at the site while the bridge is closed to vehicular traffic.
Two Cumberland residents, Terry Murphy, president of the Washington Street Association, and Ed Mullaney spoke at the meeting.
“The community has been fighting for quite awhile,” said Murphy. “I thank you for protecting and defending our heritage area and historic Washington Street. It is important to tourism, economic development, as well as safety. We thank you for your support.”
“I want to commend you for making this effort to bring attention to CSX with the National Surface Transportation Board,” said Mullaney. “The bridge issues on the West Side have been a challenge. I’ve seen the impact of three bridges being closed (Washington, Cumberland and Fayette streets) and the impact on residents and visitors coming to town. The (Washington Street bridge) has taken a back seat and it’s the one that has been closed the longest. I think it is so important to get that back open for our community and for our visitors.
