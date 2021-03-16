CUMBERLAND — After forgoing a property tax sale last year due to the pandemic, Allegany County officials are making plans for a virtual sale this spring.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted last week to utilize Real Auction, an online company, to handle its annual tax sale this year for properties in arrears. Commissioners Jake Shade, Creade Brodie Jr. and Dave Caporale voted unanimously to hold the sale online.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, said the agreement with Real Auction is for three years. Properties four years in arrears will be featured in the auction since the 2020 tax sale was not held. Normally the county places properties for sale if they are three years in arrears.
“It will be virtually no cost to the county, is the other good part,” Bennett said. “They will provide training for free and support our staff. There is a $10 fee per item in the auction, which will be the only fee in the price. We think it’s a win all the way around for us and it’s the wave of the future.”
Bennett said four other counties in the state have already taken their tax sales virtual.
“Six more, and I believe Garrett County, are going live this year. So many other counties in the state are doing the same thing,” he said.
The sale is expected to take place in the spring.
“We also help do the tax sales for Cumberland and Frostburg. We conduct the sale for them,” said Bennett. “So under this agreement we can immediately get the process started again. Right now we are planning for very late May, more likely early June for the sale.”
Bennett said an increase in potential buyers is expected since it will be online. Previously, interested buyers had to come to the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road on the day of the sale to bid in person.
“This will allow us to take it nationwide and hopefully get better results for our tax sale and not have to worry about filling up the county office with people.”
