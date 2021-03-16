Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.