CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners on Thursday announced intentions to invest $25 million in infrastructure improvements, including water, sewer and roads projects.
The plans were discussed during the regular meeting of the commissioners at the County Office Complex on Kelly Road.
The largest investment will be $24.7 million in various water and sewer projects across the county while the remainder will be invested in road improvements.
The expenditure on roads will be made through the county’s Other Public Roads Assistance Program. Through the program, the county funds half of any upgrades to non-county owned roads when residents of the area agree to cover the remaining half. The work typically includes leveling and surfacing with asphalt.
“Our Other Public Roads cost-sharing assistance program has been generally very popular,” said Dan DeWitt, county engineer, who introduced the topic at the meeting. “When we are able to have funding in that program, the goal is to assist as many folks as possible. We find many situations where they live on public roads that are not otherwise county maintained.”
The county helps to identify the scope of the repairs and the residents obtain contractor estimates for the work, DeWitt said.
“We have many hundreds of county-maintained roads but we also have hundreds of miles of roads that are public but are not part of the county maintenance system,” said DeWitt. “The program was established several years ago in an effort to help these folks with a 50/50 cost sharing split.”
The roads approved under the project guidelines include Buck Cross and Laura Lee lanes in Cumberland, Allendale and Edge O’ Woods lanes in LaVale, Oleander Drive in Cresaptown, and Charlotte Avenue in Corriganville. The projects total $130,000, with the cost split between the county and the residents at $65,000 each.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, introduced the list of water and sewer projects. He said the projects, totaling $24.7 million, can be funded through a capital project bond sale, but may be covered by grant funding.
The projects include water line work in the Bedford Road area and along Dehaven and Mason roads. Water line upgrades also are planned for Cresaptown, including Brant Road, and in Bowling Green. Sewer line work will take place on Bedford Road and on the Braddock Run and Jennings Run watersheds. Wastewater treatment plants at Biers Lane, North Branch, and in Flintstone and Oldtown will also receive improvements. An economic development expansion at the Riverside Industrial Park will also be funded under the plans.
Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. said he always likes to see projects of this nature happening. “If you don’t have water and sewer you don’t have nothing,” said Brodie.
