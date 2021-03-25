CUMBERLAND — Western Maryland Scenic Railroad officials say they are pleased with a new agreement that makes Allegany County responsible for maintenance of the aging railroad tracks between Cumberland and Frostburg.
County officials announced on March 12 that they would maintain the tracks from now on.
“I think it is great. It is their right of way,” said Bob Flanigan, Frostburg mayor and WMSR board member. “They are willing to take responsibility for it. We want to be the train operator and let them take care of the tracks. I think that is the best partnership we could have.”
Flanigan spoke to the Times-News after a budget hearing held Thursday before the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. He did not ask for any additional money for the 2021-22 budget and thanked the commissioners for taking over the track maintenance.
The scenic railroad has been receiving $140,000 of the hotel-motel tax revenue collected by the county each year. However, county officials will now withhold those funds so they can be used to finance track maintenance.
It was made public in February that the WMSR needs thousands of railroad ties replaced along the 16-mile track between the Western Maryland Railway Station and the Frostburg Depot. The Federal Railroad Administration has ordered the ties be replaced before the scenic railroad can resume excursions.
“Basically, we are the operator,” said Flanigan. “There have been different operators over the years in the past. The minor stuff the railroad operators try to take care of because the county doesn’t have the track (repair) equipment. They’ve been aware that the issue will rear its head and it has reared its head.”
The WMSR is hoping the massive Baldwin steam locomotive No. 1309, purchased by the scenic railroad in 2014, will be inspected and ready to run this year.
“So hotel-motel (funds) will all go for the track every year. We’d like to assist that even further,” said Flanigan. “You don’t want the bare minimum done. You don’t want to do that. You want to do enough so if you want to add extra trains each year, because the steam engine is a big success and it’s bringing more people out, you don’t limit yourself because the track could need overhauled again.”
Flanigan said he believes the scenic railroad will be able to operate by the summer. The WMSR has been shut down since March of last year due to the pandemic.
“It can be done. Sure, anything can be done if you put your mind to it,” he said. “”So it’s fine, we want them to use the money for that. Let’s concentrate on what we do, which is hauling people and entertaining and let them take care of infrastructure and we partner together and work on it together.
“That is all we have to do, and keep focused. I think the commissioners are focused and we certainly are. We can’t wait to get it rolling.”
