CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is in the process of taking over track maintenance from the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, according to county Commissioner Dave Caporale.
Caporale spoke about the move following Thursday’s regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners at county offices on Kelly Road.
“We are going to maintain the tracks on our own so we don’t find ourselves in this position again,” said Caporale.
It was disclosed in February that the Federal Railroad Administration had ordered the replacement of numerous defective ties following an inspection of the 14-mile section of track from Cumberland to Frostburg. The railroad had operated excursions from the Western Maryland Railway Station to the Frostburg Depot for years before being shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
According to WMSR officials, the FRA will not allow the railroad to operate until the ties are replaced. WMSR board members said the cost for the maintenance would exceed $2 million.
“I think years ago they had more equipment and they had more hands,” said Caporale. “I spoke to someone who was on their board from 10 years ago. They said when they left there was money in the bank and the track was well maintained. But that is not the case now.”
Caporale said the cost of track maintenance, if handled in-house by the county, could be less.
“I think we will have a better idea,” said Caporale. “We heard a proposal from someone that the track did not require $2.7 million, that it was close to $250,000. So that is a significant difference. I don’t know if the original projection was a wish list to hopefully get everything done, or if there are certain things that can be done in the first year and then look forward to go on from there.”
The county funds the WMSR $140,000 annually. In addition, the county approved funding in the amount of $45,000 in June 2019 for the purpose of replacing railroad ties and general track maintenance.
Caporale said reclassifying the now Class 2 railroad to a Class 1 could save cost. He said Class 1, which requires a slower train speed, has less stringent requirements.
“I think reclassification can help,” he said. “I don’t think the train was accumulating that much speed regardless of going up or down (slopes). But we are looking at everything we can to get things ironed out properly.”
Caporale hopes the FRA will review the WMSR classification in the near future.
In addition, Caporale said the county is also looking into the capabilities of the Baldwin steam locomotive No. 1309. Purchased by the WMSR in 2014, the locomotive is still not operating at 100%.
“We are not sure if the train can make it (up to Frostburg) and back,” said Caporale. “That is something we are going to be looking into as well.”
The WMSR has raised roughly $300,000 in charitable donations for work on No. 1309, according to WMSR board member Bob Flanigan. Trains.com magazine has been assisting with a fundraising campaign for the train’s repairs. So far, maintenance on the No. 1309 engine has exceeded $2 million.
WMSR officials hope the railroad can return to operation this summer. The scenic railroad had a strong Polar Express winter season in 2019, but lost ticket sale revenue after being shut down by the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.