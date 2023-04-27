CUMBERLAND — Just before it opened for the season on April 12, the Allegany Museum had the interesting experience of becoming part of a documentary video on the manufacturing history of the county. The video was made as part of a journalism capstone project for American University master’s degree candidate Abby Sussman.
Sussman, a Baltimore video producer who had worked for Maryland Public Television and traveled all over the state for the Maryland Public Television series “Maryland Farm & Harvest,” said that she’d traveled through Cumberland many times and became interested in its manufacturing history.
Her research took her to Cumberland historian Albert Feldstein, who suggested they meet at the museum where the second floor focuses on manufacturing.
Museum marketing director Courtney McKay said the story of manufacturing in Cumberland was the first story the museum sought to tell. Featured are tales of big industry and small, from the likes of Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. to Appalachian folk art.
McKay said exhibitions throughout the museum and its 50,000 historical items trace Allegany County’s history “from the first Native American residents 12,000 years ago to the early European settlers and the growth of industrialization in the 19th and 20th centuries.”
The story of that growth is embodied in the history of manufacturing and the overarching importance of the transportation industry. That story is told through the Crossroads of America exhibit, which covers the entire first floor. In its second year, it begins with the story of the first federally funded highway.
According to the Department of Transportation, “George Washington and Thomas Jefferson believed that a trans-Appalachian road was necessary for unifying the young country.” The funding bill that sent it through Cumberland passed Congress in 1806. Building began in 1811, and it was finished in 1834.
To herald the road, among other artifacts, the museum boasts road markers from before 1835 and a “fully restored Conestoga wagon” that might have journeyed across the mountains to points west. Known as National Highway, the Cumberland Road and finally U.S. Route 40, by the 1870’s the road was supplanted by the railroad for passenger travel.
The B&O Railroad actually reached Cumberland in 1842, but its role then was not passengers as much as it was freight. James D. Dilts in an article written in 1992 for the Baltimore Sun, stated its importance this way. “With the appearance of the first locomotive in Cumberland in 1842, the three ingredients of the Industrial Revolution — coal, iron and the steam engine — coalesced at the point, the farthest west yet reached by a major American railroad.”
Although coal was already moving from the mountains to manufacturers and other industry on the C&O Canal, it took a week on the canal for 130 tons of coal to get from Cumberland to Washington, D.C. The railroad could move more coal over the 105 miles of track at speeds at approximately 38 mph. It was no contest.
At the Crossroads of America, “as you move through the exhibition, (you) ‘travel’ the Trail, the Road, the C&O towpath and the rails,” the museum’s website says.
The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. The public can view Sussman’s video on the American University journalism site, thewash.org, beginning the first week of May.
