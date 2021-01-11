OAKLAND — Town officials and the Greater Oakland Business Association have decided to cancel the 2021 Oakland Winter Fest, originally scheduled for Feb. 13, because of concerns related to COVID-19.
“While the decision was one that was difficult and not taken lightly, as a group it was determined that the health and well-being of our citizens and visitors is top priority,” said Oakland Business Coordinator Nicole McCullough. “Since the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers in our area, it was decided that it would not be in the best interest of the town or the community to hold the event in the current pandemic climate.”
McCullough said because of the coronavirus, a number of aspects of the event wouldn’t be possible. Many challenges related to COVID-19 would make the popular wine walk unsafe and unfeasible and there were concerns that the event wouldn’t allow for social distancing. Prior to the cancellation, organizers were notified that the longtime partner of Winter Fest, ice carver Bill Sandusky, had retired and would no longer be participating.
“Many visitors, locals and businesses look forward to this event, and we are disappointed that the circumstances have required us to cancel this year’s Winter Fest,” said McCullough, “but we look forward to Winter Fest in 2022 and are hopeful that we will still be able to hold some of our other popular events in 2021.”
