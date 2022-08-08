police lights

BLOOMINGTON — A Lonaconing man was killed early Saturday when his vehicle struck a concrete wall on state Route 135 near Bloomington, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office said.

Aaron Matthew Beckner, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3 a.m. crash by Tri-Towns EMS personnel.

Police said Beckner's vehicle was traveling eastbound when it failed to negotiate a right-had curve. 

Also responding to the scene were firefighters from Bloomington and Westernport.

The investigation is continuing by the sheriff's office.

