BLOOMINGTON — A Lonaconing man was killed early Saturday when his vehicle struck a concrete wall on state Route 135 near Bloomington, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office said.
Aaron Matthew Beckner, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3 a.m. crash by Tri-Towns EMS personnel.
Police said Beckner's vehicle was traveling eastbound when it failed to negotiate a right-had curve.
Also responding to the scene were firefighters from Bloomington and Westernport.
The investigation is continuing by the sheriff's office.
