Editor’s note: Edward Crossland submitted this announcement for reelection as judge of the Allegany County Orphans’ Court.
Orphans’ Court Chief Judge Edward C. Crossland is seeking a third term as Judge of the Allegany County Orphans’ Court.
He is native of Midland, and graduate of Valley High School, Lonaconing. He completed his associate degree at Allegany College, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Economics, and his Juris Doctorate degree from University of Tulsa School of Law, Oklahoma.
First elected in 2014, he was appointed Chief Judge of the Allegany County Orphans’ Court by Governor Hogan upon the retirement of Judge Donna May in 2021. In addition, upon the retirement of two judges, the Maryland Court of Appeals appointed him to serve as Chief Judge of the Garrett County Orphans’ Court from January until April, 2022.
Since 2018 he was elected by his fellow Orphans’ Court judges in Maryland as a Director of the Maryland Association of Judges of the Orphans’ Court currently serves as Secretary for the Association. He is a fellow of the National Association of Probate Judges.
He is a principal of Ocean Hill Equity Partners, Cumberland, operating Gladheart Farms in Midland, and Masterpiece Genetics, an artificial insemination bull stud in Ames, Iowa, where he breeds registered Holstein and Guernsey dairy cattle, exporting cattle and genetics worldwide.
He resides in Cumberland with his wife, Patricia, who is an art teacher in Mineral County. His children are grown and employed locally in the banking and health care industries. He is a member of Grace Community Church, Cumberland, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Lions Foundation, Inc.
