CUMBERLAND — Cumberland firefighters were called to two separate structure fires within a 12-hour period beginning Friday night.
At 7:24 p.m. Friday, crews responded to 511 Williams St. for a reported fire in an attic. Firefighters encountered "very high heat and thick smoke" in the attic area, according to a Facebook post from the city fire department. The occupants reportedly shut a door, which limited the fire from spreading, officials said.
Cresaptown and Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulances provided coverage during the incident.
A fire on the deck of a home at 630 Washington St. early Saturday was extinguished by firefighters, who were dispatched at 5:40 a.m.
A CFD Facebook post said the fire spread from the elevated deck up a wall and into the eaves of the home.
City firefighters were assisted by volunteers from Ridgeley, Bowling Green and Wiley Ford as well as an ambulance from Allegany County DES.
There were no reported injuries in either of the fires.
Cumberland Police assisted city firefighters on both incidents.
