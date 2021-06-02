CUMBERLAND — The developer of Cumberland Gateway acquired additional setbacks Wednesday to proceed with the first phase of construction for commercial buildings along Park Street.
"We are hoping to develop an asset that everyone can be proud of," said Ed Scott, of Kline Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate, the developer for the Cumberland Gateway commercial center between Park Street and Maryland Avenue.
Scott participated in a meeting of the Cumberland Zoning Board that took place via video conference Wednesday. The zoning board voted unanimously to approve the latest round of setback variances requested for the project.
The meeting focused on the initial phases of the project, which will include constructing retail buildings along Park Street and a yet-to-be-named fast food restaurant on the north side of Cecilia Street adjacent to the shops.
The back of the retail stores will face Park Street with the fronts and parking spaces facing toward Maryland Avenue. The storefronts and parking will be accessed via Park Alley. Phase one construction will be the corner retail building at Park and Cecilia streets. Phase two will be a retail strip continuing north to Emily Street.
Zoning Board member Bernard Lechman asked Scott what businesses are interested.
Scott said a phone company is likely on the south corner, while Sean D'Arti is likely to put a sub shop on the north corner lot, which he owns.
"We are talking to quite a number of folks," said Scott. "We have both Verizon and T-Moblie who are vying for a spot. Obviously the D'Atri sub shop having a major interest. I think Mr. D'Atri also has an interest in some type of beer, wine and liquor store that he is thinking about relocating there and upgrading to a full-service, high-tech site that would be attractive for people to go into. So we are entertaining that.
"We have talked to the Chinese restaurant who is down the road there; there has been an inquiry to put them in there with a fresh new store. There have been several other groups that have made requests. But we find until you get things up, you get more window shoppers than anything."
The rear on Park Street will have a 30-foot setback of landscaped area with a section dedicated to bio-ponds for stormwater management. Space will also be provided for enclosed trash bins.
Cecilia Street resident Woody Gordon expressed concerns about traffic at the corner of Park Street and Williams Street where Chick-fil-A is located.
"Do you have any idea what is going in there?" asked Gordon. "The traffic congestion part ... if I walk out on my top deck, basically there is a traffic jam three times a day for people trying to get into Chick-fil-A. If you put something else on the corner ... I hear horns blowing ... What do you intend on putting on that corner?"
"The issue with Chick-Fil-A, we can't really correct that," said Scott. "That is something that is ongoing. But we have a couple different users that would like to be there. But we will have to acquire two other houses first before they could fit on there. We have to acquire the properties fairly. Consequently, that comes with delays and issues of how do you develop the land until you get the rest of the properties? Or do you try to squeeze in something like we are doing here? But people have property rights. So I can't really answer that yet, but there are several types of retailers that would like to go there."
