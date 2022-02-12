CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly struck a woman with a glass bottle in the 200 block of Springdale Street, Cumberland Police said.
Shawn Steven Hamlette, 24, was charged with second-degree assault. He was awaiting an appearance before a district court commissioner for a bond hearing Saturday.
The victim told police Hamlette struck her in the head multiple times before he fled on foot. Police located him in the area and he was taken into custody without incident.
