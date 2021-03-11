CUMBERLAND — Two city men were arrested late Thursday morning following an incident at a West Industrial Boulevard business where one of the suspects threatened to run over Cumberland Police officers with his vehicle.
Jacob Lee Haines, 32, faces numerous charges, including attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, according to city police.
Police said Haines and Tyrone Lemar Oliver, 31, were arguing in the parking lot and would not separate as directed by officers. As Oliver was placed under arrest, Haines allegedly jumped into his vehicle and revved the engine, threatening to hit police. He also reportedly struggled with officers while being taken into custody.
Oliver was issued criminal citations for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and failure to obey a lawful order and was released pending trial in district court.
Haines was awaiting a bond hearing late Thursday before a district court commissioner.
